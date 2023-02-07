Our experience campaigning for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu – Lagos Assembly aspirants

By Gabriel Olawale

The Directorate of the Lagos State Assembly Aspirants, LAHAA, of the Independent Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress has revealed their experience during market-to-market and house-to-house campaigns to galvanise votes for the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwoolu.

Members of the directorate who stormed Tejuosho market, Oyingbo market, and Ijbora market, among other markets, said that the acceptability among the residents of Lagos makes their task very seamless.

The Coordinator of LAHAA Forum in Surulere, Mr. Bukayo Adesanya said that the acceptance enjoyed during the campaign exercise shows that they are going to surpass the target of three million votes for both Asiwaju and Sanwoolu during the election.

He said that the transformational and life changing interventions of Mr. Governor and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila makes it easy for them to sell APC candidates.

“As you can see, everybody in the market is shouting that they are going to vote for ‘Emi lokan’ and at the same time they are showing us their PVC. This coming election is not a social media affair; it’s about the people at the grassroots, and they are expressing their support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

“When we asked them the reason for their choice, they said Asiwaju has the capacity to turn around the situation of the country.

“We are storming all major markets across the state to tell them about Asiwaju and Sanwoolu, and they will, in turn, take the message back to their various communities.”

The coordinator of LAHAA Forum in Lagos Mainland, Prince Adele Adewale, said that the mainland has a history of good performance when it comes to voting for APC as they came second during the last election, but this time around the focus is to come first.

He added that, despite losing the party tickets, LAHAA was obliged to support all the candidates of the APC on the ballot.

“We are behind Asiwaju and Governor Sanwoolu; everybody that contested in the last primaries, whether we got the tickets or not, is solidly behind all of our candidates and is campaigning as if they are the ones on the ballot papers, and we are holding our bloc for Asiwaju and other APC candidates.

The coordinator of LAHAA Forum in Apapa LGA, Mr. Sunkanmi Faniyi said: “We are not only talking to them at the markets about our candidates, we are also giving them souvenirs, we also engage in what we call medical outreach, where doctors and nurses are attending to these market people free of charge. Asiwaju and Sanwoolu may not reach out to all the people, but when you see us, members of LAHAA, you have seen our leaders, and we can take back to them feedback from our people,” he added.

Speaking, Iyaloja of Lagos Mainland, Alhaja Sikira Sule said that the coming election is not about making noise as they have a history of performance.

“During the last election, we came in second, but we have all resolved that our local government must come first during the coming election. The reasons are enormous, Asiwaju is our leader, and Mr. Governor is a performer, so there is no reason for us not to deliver the first position.

She hinted that both Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu have contributed significantly to the development of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

She pledged that the entire Oyingbo market will vote for them massively in appreciation of the good work they are doing.