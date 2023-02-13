Otuaro condoles with families of deceased police officers

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, H.E. Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, has sent a condolence message to the families of the brutally murdered policemen.

The incident happened on Friday, February 10, 2023, while on an official assignment.

According to Otuaro, “I regretfully and with great sadness send my condolences to the families of Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu, and Jude Obuh, three courageous police officers who were assigned to the Government House, Asaba’s Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit.”

“On Friday, the officers were attacked in Anambra State and sadly killed by unidentified gunmen while traveling to Umuahia for official business.

“I am deeply saddened by this heinous and unjustified attack on police officers, and I am praying for the victims’ families during this difficult time.”

Otuaro went on to join his boss, the governor, to pray for the family. “I join my boss, the governor, and the government of Delta State to express our collective shock and sorrow at the untimely demise of these three brave officers, who died while in active service for their nation.

“I pray for the bereaved families and encourage them to take solace in the fact that their loved ones died as heros while serving their country.

“The families of the feisty police officers have my sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy, and I pray that God will provide them peace and comfort during this trying time. May the heroes’ souls find eternal peace.” He concluded