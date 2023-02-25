Osinbajo, wife cast votes in Polling Unit 14 in Ikenne

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, have cast their votes in polling unit 14 in the presidential and National Assembly elections holding across the country.

The vice president and his wife, both from Ikenne, voted at Polling Unit 14, Egunrege, Ikenne Local Government Area.



Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at the polling unit as early as 7:15 am while accreditation of voters and voting commenced at 8:35am.



Osinbajo and wife arrived at the unit at 9:54a.m; got successfully verified by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at 9:58 a.m. and voted at 10am.



Speaking with newsmen, Osinbajo said he was impressed with the conduct of the exercise at the unit.

He expressed optimism that the orderly conduct at the unit would be replicated across the country.

No fewer than 133 voters are expected to exercise their franchise at the t polling unit.