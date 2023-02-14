Osinbajo one of those who built Tinubu’s legacy – Dele Momodu 

Dele Momodu

A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is one of those who built the legacy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Momodu stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s programme tagged, “The 2023 Verdict.”

He said, “Osinbajo is one of those who built the Tinubu image that we have today.”

According to him, it is misleading for anyone to attribute all of the achievements in Lagos to his (Tinubu) brilliance.

Momodu further stated that there are too many reasons why Tinubu will not be president.

He if not for Osinbajo’s hard work and brilliance, the much-touted image of Tinubu, would be non-existent.

Recall that Osinbajo served as Attorney General, for Tinubu as Lagos State Governor between 1999 and 2007.

Speaking about Tinubu’s excellent achievements as Lagos Governor, Momodu made reference to Osinbajo’s “brilliant and dogged contributions, many times, leading from the front.”

According to Momodu, aside from pioneering major judicial reforms in the Lagos State Justice Sector, Osinbajo led the legal team that defeated the Federal Government at Supreme Court in the legal battle over revenue allocation and local government creation.

“Records from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice reveal how under Osinbajo, the Justice Sector Reforms transformed Lagos into a model for other States in the country.

“While serving as Attorney General in Lagos, he was credited with undertaking far-reaching significant judicial reform in Lagos State, addressing critical areas such as judges’ recruitment, remuneration, training and discipline.

“Osinbajo also addressed access to justice for the poor by establishing appropriate institutions in the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) and the Citizens Mediation Centre (CMC) thereby repositioning the ministry from a “law and order” agency under the military, to a citizen-focused department of justice.”

Momodu noted that “when your vices outweigh your virtues, no one will accept you.”