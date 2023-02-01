The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, presided over a planning meeting of the APC Legal Team and some senior lawyers in the Buhari Administration regarding preparations of the ruling party as the February and March 2023 polls, draws near.

The legal brainstorming session, which held at the Presidential Villa after the weekly FEC meeting, was attended by the two Ministers who are Senior Advocates of Nigeria: Mr. Babatunde Fashola and Mr. Festus Keyamo. The current APC National Legal Adviser Barr. Ahmed El-Marzuk and his predecessor, Mr. Babatunde Ogala, SAN, were also in attendance among other party and government officials seen at the Villa today.

State House correspondents saw the attendees at the Vice President’s wing of the Presidential Villa but none of them addressed the press.

However a reliable source said the APC legal team discussed planning and reviewing the party’s preparedness for the forthcoming elections with the Vice President

In the forthcoming General Elections starting later this month, APC and other main parties are fielding candidates contesting over 1400 elective positions at both Federal and State levels across the country.