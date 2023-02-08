Osimhen is not for sale- Napoli president

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis dismissed speculated move of Victor Oshimen away from the club in the coming summer transfer window.

“I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale”, De Laurentiis said.

“Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone. We don’t have any debts”, he added.

Recall that Osimhen, this season, has been ravaging the Serie A, netting 16 goals in 17 matches.

He has been on the radar of top Premier League clubs over the season with Manchester United and Chelsea being the most optimistic to sign him.

The Reds of Manchester made the Nigerian target man a top option as they were also looking to fall back on buying Harry Kane if they failed to sign Oshimen on a long-term contract.

Chelsea have also been said to be linked with the 24-year-old star as the club is undergoing a tense struggle to score goals.

Osimhen and his teammate, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been the hot young prospects attracting suitors from different leagues with their astonishing duo team-up.

The Nigerian footballer joined the Serie A giants in 2020 from LOSC Lille for £62.4 million with a contract expiring in 2025.