Ortom urges Nigerians to work for violence-free general election

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has urged Nigerians to eschew abusive and violent tendencies to ensure violence-free General Elections.

Ortom made the call on Saturday during the 18th to 21st combined convocation ceremonies of Benue State University, Makurdi.

He said: “Let us shame our detractors and show them that we can conduct free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

“I hereby humbly request that you all go out and perform your civic responsibilities as obedient citizens of the state.”

According to him, the denial of education is responsible for 80 per cent of the challenges the country is facing.

“There is no gainsaying that education remains the solution to the challenges facing mankind,” he said.

The governor advised the graduands to be great ambassadors of the university by lighting the knowledge they acquired to brighten their road wherever they found themselves in the service of humanity.

Earlier, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joe Iorapuu, appealed to the governor to provide more hostel accommodation for the institution.

Iorapuu hailed the governor for ensuring the prompt payment of salaries of the university’s workers.

He also thanked Sen. Gabriel Suswam, representing Benue North-East Senatorial District, for installing solar streetlights in the university.

In a speech, the university’s Chancellor, Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel II, who is the Paramount Ruler of Abonnema Kingdom in Rivers, expressed delight over his appointment as chancellor of the university.

He pledged to contribute meaningfully to the development of the institution.