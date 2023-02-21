Ortom inaugurates Benue Council of Chiefs, assents amended laws

Gov. Ortom, flanked on the right by the Tor Tiv and on the left by the Ochi’Idoma

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has inaugurated the re-constituted State Council of Chiefs with a charge on the traditional rulers to foster peace and unity in their various domain.

Governor Ortom also assented to the amended Benue State Council of Chiefs and Traditional Councils Law, 2016 as well as the amended Criminal Justice Law recently passed by the State House of Assembly.

Performing the ceremony in Makurdi, the Governor explained that “it is in line with Section 3(2) of the Benue State Council of Chiefs and Traditional Councils Law, 2016.

The Governor in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 3(3) of the same Law appointed the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Iorzua Ayatse as Chairman of the Council with the Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, John Elaigwu Odogbo as the Council’s Vice Chairman.

He stated that “the Benue State Council of Chiefs as re-constituted has two 10 First Class Chiefs, and 23 Second Class Chiefs across the state as members, while the Director, Chieftaincy Affairs is to serve as Secretary of the Council.”

The Governor said the 1999 constitution (as amended) made provision for each state to have a Council of Chiefs to serve as an advisory body to the Government at various levels in the federation, noting that the duties of the Council were captured in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him some of the responsibilities includes “fostering unity among our traditional rulers across the state and providing a forum through which voices of our people at the grassroots can be presented” stressing that “these are very critical areas of service to both the Government and our people.”

In his response, paramount of the Tiv nation and Chairman of the Council, His Royal Majesty, Prof. Ayatse who described the inauguration of the Council as a historic event commended Governor Ortom for what he described as “the giant strides you have taken to give the traditional institution in the state its rightful place.”

In seperate remarks, Special Adviser, Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Kenneth Achabo expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for giving due attention to the traditional institution in the state.

The Governor was later presented the amended laws for assent by the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Mr. Michael Gusa.