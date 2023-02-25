Ortom berates EFCC for arrest of Benue PDP campaign DG over N100,000

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has expressed concern over the arrest of the Director General or the Benue State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Organisation, Dr. Cletus Tyokia by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly being in possession of N100,000.

The Governor made his position on the matter known shortly after casting his vote at Tse Ortom Polling Unit 016, Nzorov Council Ward, which was moved to Government Science and Technical College Gbajimba after the community was sacked by armed herdsmen.

The Governor said, “I received reports that the Direcror General of our campaign was arrested purportedly by the EFCC for having N100,000 on him. He was searched, what is the meaning of that. Are they agents of destruction, are they agents of destabilisation of the electoral process or what?

“Are you telling me that I should not have money for my upkeep or what. N100,000, it is a shame. I want to advise the EFCC to immediately release the Director of our campaign. He did not commit any offence. It is wrong; he was not buying votes, you can arrest him if he is buying votes.

“It is wrong, if they are paid agents of any particular political party to destabilise us on this election day that we have all prepared for, for over one year it is not correct.

“Whoever is the head of the EFCC Command in the state should know that what he has done is not correct.”

Efforts to reach the EFCC Public Relations Officer, Adebayo Adeniran was unsuccessful.