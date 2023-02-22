ORON monarch to Umo Eno: God shall grant you victory

Barely two weeks to the governorship elections in Akwa Ibom State, Paramount Ruler of Oron Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty Offong Odiong Akan has blessed governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Umo Eno with an assurance that God has granted him victory.

The Paramount Ruler showered the royal blessing during a courtesy visit on him by the PDP/Pastor Umo Eno and Akon Eyakenyi Campaign team before proceeding to the Oron Township Stadium for a rally.

The monarch noted that the testimonies he had heard about Pastor Eno were very encouraging and endearing, adding that Akwa Ibom desires a governor with such attributes.

He stated that traditional fathers would continue to support him in prayers, stressing that his good deeds over years would ooen the door of success for him come March 11, 2023.

As a symbol of their spiritual support, the monarch presented a symbolic light and Holy Bible to Pastor Eno and running mate, praying that there shall be no darkness on their way to victory and successful administration.

Presenting the candidate to the royal father, the running mate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi said she had known Pastor Eno for many years and was proud of what he represents.

Senator Eyakenyi stated that she did not just accept to run with anyone but a man of integrity, capacity, competence and compassion who according to her, is ready to give his all to serve Akwa Ibom State.

She called on her people from Oro nation to support and vote for Pastor Umo Eno and the PDP because they stand to benefit a great deal from his economic blueprint, ARISE Agenda

Addressing the monarch, Pastor Eno said his visit was to pay respect to the royal father as the campaign train berths in the area.

He noted that it was not necessary to enumerate his development plans for the area as the deputy governorship candidate, who is from Oron, shares the same ticket with him and would be part of the decision-making process.

Pastor Eno however assured everyone that Oron would have its pride of place in the next administration and called on them to support him and their daughter, who is set to make history as the first ever elected female governor in the state, and subsequently, enjoy life – touching and changing projects.