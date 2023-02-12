Onyeama commissions school blocks, donates to Orphanage

By Dennis Agbo

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama has commissioned a twin primary school blocks he attracted to Hillside Primary School Udi, Enugu state, through Sustainable Development Project, SDP.

The Minister in the same manner donated educational items to the Heart of love Children Foundational Orphanage home in Ebe community, Enugu state.

Presenting the items at the Orphanage home in Ebe, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, Onyeama said that the gift were part of his gesture and contribution for the welfare of the children.

The Foreign Affairs Minister noted that he was amazed with what he saw at the orphanage home, especially the way the children in the home were catered for.

He appreciated the management of the Orphanage home for their efforts at taking good care of the children under them, despite the cost implication, describing it as humanitarian work.

Onyeama said that he would use his remaining three months in office as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to regularly visit and identify with them, adding that he had also established a Foundation, where indigent students were offered scholarships.

He advised the children in the home not to lose focus on the bright future that lies ahead of them, urging them not to give up on their dreams because of their present situation.

While responding, the guardian of the orphanage home, Mr Emmanuel Erude applauded the minister for the gesture, especially at this critical period.

Erude said that what they do is completely charity work pointing out that most of the assistance they get were from international bodies.

The items donated were school bags, lunch packs, books, pens, pencils and others.

The Minister also commissioned two classroom blocks at Hillside Primary School, Udi, which was reconstructed by the federal government under the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Mary Nebo, thanked the Minister for attracting the attention of the federal government to the school.

Nebo said that the two block classrooms had six classrooms with 15 double desks each and one blackboard including the renovated toilet.

She noted that the Minister through his personal assistant on special duties, Mr Flavour Eze, came to the rescue when the school was faced with lack of infrastructure needed for teaching and learning.