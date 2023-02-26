Onwordi blames Anwuzia, Onyemaechi Over PDP loss to Obi in Aniocha

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) former House of Assembly Aspirant in Aniocha South Delta State Hon James Onwordi Endurance Popularly known as Ibori Ubulu has blamed the PDP House of Assembly Candidate in Aniocha South Issac Anwuzia and Director-General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency Joan Onyemaechi over PDP failure to defeat Labour Party in Aniocha South .



Onwordi in Ogwashi-Uku said the leadership style of Anwuzia and Onyemaechi in Aniocha South made people to vote against PDP.



He noted that the people doesn’t need the duo to deliver the Governorship Candidate of the PDP Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori come March 11 as he is genuinely love by the people based on his street credibility and competency.



“We lost the Presidential election to Labour Party because we have PDP leaders that are tyrants before the people.



The likes of Issac Anwuzia and Joan Onyemaechi are the reason PDP didn’t win in Aniocha South.

The Labour Party supporters don’t like the leadership of the PDP leaders because they are not friends to the people rather they see themselves as above the masses.



I don’t see Anwuzia winning the House of Assembly election because he has been unfair to the people of Aniocha South.



He is not connected to the people as he has offended us by playing god.



PDP leaders in Aniocha South needs to wake up and start reaching out to the people instead of accumulating wealth to themselves.



You can’t continue to treat the people like slaves and you want them to support you during election.” he said