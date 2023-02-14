Onor, Duke shun Atiku’s rally in Cross River

.

By Emma Una, CALABAR

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Cross River State, Senator Sandy Onor and Mr Donald Duke, former governor of the state and a PDP stalwart with their loyalists on Monday shunned the party’s Presidential Rally in Cross River

Duke and Onor who are loyalists of Mr Yesome Wike, the Rivers State governor were not mentioned in the programme along with the State Chairman of the party, Mr Venatius Ikem who, though attended the rally was ignored in the protocol.

Addressing members of the party at the U J Esuene Stadium, the Presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the turn out is a show of massive support to him and the PDP and expressed gratitude to them for their loyalty which gets said will not be in vain

“Continue to be loyal to PDP and PDP will be loyal to you. The South-South is PDP and the zone will develop faster when we take over power in a few day’s time”

He promised to open the Calabar Port and make it functional to generate massive employment for the people whom he said have been left to suffer by the people without jobs and a harsh economy

“One thing you must understand is that the Calabar Port if the Calabar Port becomes functional it is going to be an attraction to industries and your agricultural products would be given a massive boost and I promise you that if you vote for PDP we will work together with your governor and representatives to develop the Port and your agricultural produce will become beneficial to you fully”

He said he would restructure government and make the states retain more power and resources so that the states would be beneficial to the people and in the same vein the people can hold their government to be accountable.

“Five important areas that my government under the PDP would focus are : education, security, industries, power and agriculture”

He said he would give ten billion dollars to the youths to develop small-scale industries to empower them and stem unemployment

“I swear I love you all” he concluded.