Only Tinubu can win Presidency for South  —Jonathan’s kinsmen

By Omeiza Ajayi

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, kinsmen of former President Goodluck Jonathan have again insisted on power shift to the South, advising Nigerians to vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to them, Jonathan’s kinsmen said Tinubu has a nationwide political structure to foster unity.

They said for the sake of equity and fairness, Nigerians should endeavour to vote for a president of Southern extraction, specifically, Tinubu.

The kinsmen, who are members of Citizens Network For Peace and Development in Nigeria, CNPDN, in a statement signed by the National Secretary, Chief, Francis Okereke Wainwei, said Tinubu was the right fit for the presidency.

Wainwey, who noted that the victory of Tinubu would strengthen and foster national unity and cohesion, said: “Tinubu recently demonstrated this fact by standing on the side of the masses with respect to the current Naira scarcity being experienced nationwide.

“While the other frontline presidential candidates are hailing the Federal Government for the hardship Nigerians are experiencing as a result of the cash crunch because they feel that the policy is targeted at Tinubu, irrespective of the fact that it is the masses who are suffering and dying as a result of the cash crunch.

“This attitude of the other frontline Presidential candidates is showing clearly that they are not interested in the welfare and plight of the masses but just their unbridled selfish ambitions to be President.

“They have no sympathy for the plight of the masses and don’t care what happens to the masses. As far as they are concerned, it is their presidential ambitions that matter, but in contrast, Tinubu stood up for the masses against the Federal Government formed by his party.

“This is characteristic of Tinubu as he is known to have always fought for the masses.Tinubu is the only presidential candidate among the current candidates that has always fought on the side of the masses. He is the only presidential candidate among the current ones that fought for the emergence of the current democratic dispensation.

“Tinubu is the only presidential candidate among the current ones that can unify the country and bring to pass the position of the Northern All Progressives Governors’ forum and that of the Southern Governors’Forum on power shift to Southern Nigeria.

“Power shift to Southern Nigeria is the consensus of the majority of Nigerians,who believe in the future of this country because they believe that it is the best means of strengthening our national unity and cohesion.

groups and stakeholders across the country, we came to the conclusion that for the peace,unity and progress of this country,a competent and experienced presidential candidate from Southern Nigeria be elected as president, come Saturday 25th February, 2023.

“This is to strengthen the fragile unity we are experiencing at the moment, as a nation. It will appease some groups and individuals agitating against the political domination of others by any one part of the country.

“We went further to examine the capacity,competence,political experience and nation-wide acceptability of the presidential candidates from Southern Nigeria ,and we discovered that Bola Ahmed Tinubu , the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress tops the other candidates.”