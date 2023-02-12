Only PDP can pull Nigeria from the precipice – Owie

Roland Owie

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – FORMER Chief Whip of the Senate, Rowland Owie yesterday declared that only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s Presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar can pull Nigeria from the precipice and place it on the path of “unity, peace, stability, security, economic prosperity, and sustainable development.”





He stated this when he received the National Executive Committee (NEC) members of the National Movement of Nigeria (NMN) in his Benin City residence.

According to Owie “If Nigeria is going to be salvaged, the PDP has to step into the driver’s seat to save this country politically and economically. The stakes are too high; we cannot allow Nigeria to continue in the way it is going.





“I do not sincerely see how we can continue to deceive ourselves. The APC-led Government has prevented the country from growing by limiting and restricting imports, and coming with all forms of phantom excuses to limit people from buying and importing what they need to live but cannot produce.





“The current administration has flung us into poverty with unprecedented inflation. It has also mortgaged the future of generations to come with reckless borrowings and needless, odious debt”.

The ex-Senate Whip described Atiku as a Nigerian who has consistently demonstrated an abiding immense conviction and indestructible faith in the unity and greatness of Nigeria and her destiny in shaping global affairs.



On the recent Supreme Court ruling that settled the candidacies of the party for the coming election, Owie appealed for unity among members of the party in the state adding that all the members must now unite to ensure victory in the polls.





Owie counseled members of the Party to “put an end to the acrimony and bad blood occasioned by the plethora of court cases, since the Supreme Court has laid all matters to rest.





“As a founding member and leader of the Party, I am distressed that a number of our members feel excluded from the governance process in the State. But I appeal to all and sundry to be patient and bear with the Party. No condition, they say, is permanent” he stated.