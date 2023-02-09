Only Atiku can save Nigeria from Collapsing – Kazeem

The founder of Atiku 100 percent Mr. Tanimu Kazeem has said that the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar is only the candidate that can save Nigeria from Collapsing.

Kazeem in Abuja said Nigeria is in her critical state and in need of a rescuer who knows the pains of Nigerians.



He noted that Atiku possessed the needed experience of rescuing Nigeria based on his antecedents and he can be trusted by Nigerians considering his sincerity toward the betterment of our country.

“At such a critical moment in our Nation’s history, we need a Leader that can build bridges and revamp our tottering economy, using his wealth Creation experience.



“Only Atiku can save our country from Collapsing considering his antecedents that have impacted our country.



“The fact remains that Atiku’s antecedents are evidential looking at his agenda for the rescuing of our country.



“Atiku Abubakar’s presidency is going to be an inclusive governance.



“Everybody will definitely be carried along in the process and It’ll be beneficial and gainful for all of us.” he said