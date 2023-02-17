Only Atiku can lead Nigeria without external interference – Reno Omokri

…Says hand and voice of Elrufai, power of Tinubu

…says Atiku will improve GDP, bring more economic development

The number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has said that the statement made by the Kaduna state governor, Nasir Elrufai that Tinubu will validate all invalidated old Naira notes speaks volume of the kind of government that Tinubu will lead.

He said it shows that the government of Tinubu will be like a puppet, being controlled by powered outside the government.

Describing it as “the hand and voice of Elrufai, power of Tinubu, Omokri said the certainty with which the Kaduna state governor made the statement about his party’s candidate, Tinubu, smacks of a government characterised by “the hand and voice of Elrufai, the power of Tinubu “

Pastor Omokri said this in his 128th and 129th series on why he believes Atiku is the best choice for Nigerians.

Omokri said only the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is capable of leading Nigerians without external influence.

According to him, Atiku will increase Nigeria’s GDP just like he did between 1999-2007, when Nigeria’s GDP growth rate moved from an average of 0.58% to an average of 6.59%, representing a 6.01% point rise.

His statements read thus:

“Day 129 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku:

If you watched Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s treasonably felonious speech defying the constituted authorities of General Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive on the legal tender status of some Nigerian currencies, wherein he said all old Naira notes would be valid in Kaduna, one thing is very clear.

In that speech, Mr. El-Rufai made promises to Kaduna residents, to the effect that the Presidential candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will validate all invalidated currencies when he becomes President.

By that statement, it is clear that Tinubu will be a puppet in the hands of cabal elements, like El-Rufai. That is the only logical conclusion to draw from the fact that El-Rufai is making promises that Bola Tinubu himself has not made, and cannot legally keep. And not just that, he claims that he is certain that this promise would stand.

The hand of El-Rufai, the voice of El-Rufai, but the power of Bola Tinubu.

What Nigeria needs now is a President that is not controlled by puppeteers and ventriloquists, like El-Rufai. And that person is Waziri Atiku.

Nigeria needs a strong leader, not a cry baby kindergarten President. That is why I urge you and your families and friends to please vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life. “

On Nigerian GDP growth and economic plans, Omokri said thus:

“Day 127 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: In the eight years that Waziri Atiku Abubakar was chairman of the National Economic Council as Vice President from 1999-2007, Nigeria’s GDP growth rate moved from an average of 0.58% to an average of 6.59%, representing a 6.01% point rise.

Never before and after has Nigeria experienced that level of consistent high performance in her economy for an eight year period.

Coming after eight years of economic retrogression under the All Progressives Congress, Nigeria does not need a President, like Bola Tinubu, who has vowed to continue the economic policies of the Buhari era, that made us the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

We also do not need a rookie at the helm, like Peter Obi, who was unable to significantly reduce poverty in Anambra state, and has now promised to reduce it nationally.

What we need is a tried and tested hand to safely guide our ship of state away from stormy waters, and into safer waters. Just as they did between 1999-2007, Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party are the lighthouse that will guide our ship of state safely back to the land of prosperity.

That is why I urge you and your family and friends to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.