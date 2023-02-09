Only a fraction of heavy investment spent on primary healthcare — Ehanire

.

*Says COVID-19 vaccination still facing rejection from people

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has lamented that despite huge public and private investment despite healthy investments by the public, private and corporate bodies in the nation’s healthcare system, only a fraction of the investment went to primary healthcare.

The minister who also said there was progress in COVID-19 vaccination in the country, however, regretted that there were pockets of not only rejections but also misconceptions about the vaccines being administered.

Ehanire, speaking on Thursday, in Abuja, at the 1st quarter 2023 Northem Traditional Leaders Council review meeting, acknowledged royal fathers in the North for playing critical roles in the nation’s primary health sector, particularly in vaccine administration in the region.

“Nigeria heavily invested in healthcare, from Public, private or corporate points of view.

However, only a fraction was spent on primary health care, PHC, which is actually the nearest and first point of call for healthcare for the people, and where most of the health needs are, with 60 percent of all ailments treatable there.

“We know that the poor health indices in maternal and child mortality and morbidity are generated largely in rural areas with no access to any form of healthcare.

“We need to do more in terms of advocacy to the coming administration and philanthropists to invest in our PHC and for traditional leaders to demand their own standard PHC, one per political ward, from state and local governments or from politicians running for office,”he said

He explained that the meeting was meant to first of all recognize and thank the traditional rulers for their invaluable support and cooperation the federal government had enjoyed from you them which Is to a large extent the background of government’s achievements, and to make a call for action, to recommit to stopping transmission of all forms of the Polio and other virus, as well as strengthen the nation’s primary health care system.

He said:”The journey to that goal is long and tedious, such that your dedication to it will as always, be advocacy for the incoming administration

“Over the past decade, we made landmark achievements in eradicating Wild Polio virus and controlling epidemic outbreaks, which are outcomes of the combined efforts of government, development patners and traditional leaders present here today.”

Speaking further,the minister explained that,” Routine immunization Is a standard service at PHCs and it is free safe, effective, and available across the country. “

“Parents and caregivers need to be mobilized to ensure that children receive the vaccines according to the Nigerian RI schedule,”he tasked

Ehanire said so far, “there has been steady progress in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign, noting that “over 66 milion persons have been fully vaccinated so far bringing the reach to 57 per cent as at February 7th 2023.”

“Although there ls progress,there are pockets of rejections and misconceptions about vaccines. This only means that there are persons out there who are aware of how vaccines work, hence the need for us to strengthen our sensitization to our communities until everyone is vaccinated”,, however, said