ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY: Mayor of Urhoboland salutes Nigerians, urges peaceful polls

On one-year anniversary as the Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has urged Nigerians to embrace peace before, during and after the February 25, 2020, presidential poll across the country.

In his statement sent to Vanguard, the Mayor of Urhoboland, Akpodoro called on Nigerian electorates to eschew any act detrimental to peace and tranquillity in the country.

The Mayor, who is also an ex-militant leader and widely respected in the Niger Delta region, in Abuja nation’s seat of power at the event of his one-year coronation as the Mayor of Urhoboland while he called on Deltans, in particular, to express their franchise without fear or trepidations, noting that nothing good can be achieved in the atmosphere of chaos.

According to the Mayor, the youths in carrying out whatever duty they are assigned by the politicians should put their own lives and that of their loved ones first before carrying out “money and drugs induced” orders from their sponsors (politicians), who he noted safely tuck their loved ones away overseas.

“Before you go out to vote, put your life first, place a premium on your loved ones, and consider the imperatives of a better society where violence won’t define our elections but votes. Keeping the peace before, during, and after elections should be our ultimate goal and not violence. All Deltans, for instance, are bound by one destiny and are brothers. Hence, the need to see the next person as a brother and not an enemy during elections and after elections.

“Elections will come and pass, but we would still live together as one people under God. Therefore, fanning the embers of crisis will do us no good. Vote and not fight should our cardinal objective. We must work hard to bequeath a peaceful nation for generations yet unborn irrespective of how much harsh and anti masses policies affect us as a people. We all must file out to vote in an atmosphere of peace,” the Mayor noted, adding that since becoming the mayor of his people, he has been working with the traditional institution to uplift and unite Urhobo nation by promoting the values and norms of Urhobo people worldwide.

He advised the youths to work harder and ensure they vote for a reliable successor to take over the reign of power from the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

The mayor urged the youths to cast their vote for continuity in the state and not listen to ‘storytellers’ who he said are out to deceive the people for their own personal gains.

“The People’s Democratic Party in the oil-rich state,” he added, “has done so much to establish a culture of succession that forbids violence and this he called on the state electorates to follow in order to achieve the ultimate goal of giving mandate to the PDP.”

Recall that, ‘General’ Akpodoro was coronated on February 17, 2022 as the Mayor, a move that gained wide acceptance among the people of Urhoboland worldwide and has since then doubled his efforts at contributing his quota to the growth and development of Urhoboland.

The activities lined up to mark the anniversary of the former warlord include a visit to the orphanage homes in Abuja, Delta, and Kogi states to celebrate with the needy.

He called on the three Presidential frontrunners for the Nigeria’s presidency: Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of APC, PDP and LP respectively, to pay homage to the traditional rulers and youths of Urhoboland before the elections, this he noted will balance the consultations hitherto in the state.

His Excellency noted that a presidential candidate who, during the campaign, denied Urhobo traditional council and youths their due recognition will certainly not honour such Council and youth population after being voted into office.

“Whoever accords our traditional council and youths of Urhoboland their due recognition by a way of paying homage to them shall be Urhobo candidate. Ignore Urhobo nation at your own peril,” he declared.