One shot in Ogun as protesters attempt to rob bank

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

One person was reportedly shot in Sapon area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, following attempts by some persons to rob a new generation bank in the area.

It would be recalled that Vanguard had earlier reported that irate youths protested the scarcity of new Naira notes in the metropolis.

The crisis started when some bank customers spent hours in one of the new generation bank in Asero, Abeokuta.

The protests spread to other parts of Abeokuta such as Sapon, Panseke, Okelewo and others, affecting commercial activities.

Vanguard reliable gathered that the bank became the target of some hoodlums, who were said to have hijacked the protest in an attempt to rob the bank.

According to multiple sources, armed hoodlums besieged and tried to force their way inside after the canopy in front of the bank had earlier been set on fire and properties on the premises vandalized.

“In a bid to stop the invasion of the bank, armed policemen raced to the scene and there was an exchange of gunshots between them and the area boys.

“During the confrontation, the bullet hit a young man and he was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently responding to treatment”.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State police command has warned youths to remain calm, saying it would deal decisively with anyone causing chaos in the State.