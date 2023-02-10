One killed, houses razed in Makurdi over alleged rape

.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

One person has been reportedly killed in a skirmish that erupted over a case of alleged rape in the North Bank area of Makurdi town, Benue State.

The crisis, which forced traders in North Bank Market and Makurdi Modern Market to close shops for fear of miscreants, who may want to take advantage of the development to loot also led to the razing of homes and the killing of livestock found in deserted homes.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the crisis started, yesterday, at 9 a.m., when a lady, who claimed that a young man raped her, reported the matter to her siblings.

He said: “We learned that her brother confronted the said suspect and a fight broke out. In the midst of that free-for-all, the young man was stabbed and eventually died.

“At that point, the fight escalated as houses, properties and even livestock were torched. Cult gangs in the area also joined the fray and people started running in different directions.

“Traders locked up their shops and fled for their lives as the bad boys made attempt to loot their goods. Even parents ran to schools to pick their children and wards home for safety.

“As we speak, calm has returned to North Bank because of the presence of security personnel but people are still afraid because no one knows what will happen at night.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said a young man had chased a lady and people suspected that he was to take advantage of her.

According to her, “They asked him why he was chasing the girl and a fight ensued. Somebody stabbed him and he died on his way to the hospital.

“After his burial, some miscreants in the area rose up claiming it was one community that killed a man. A house was burnt but peace has been restored to the area.”