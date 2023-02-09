One dead, scores injured in multiple auto crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

By Evelyn Usman

One person was killed and many injured in a multiple auto crash involving seven vehicles, on Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway way, yesterday.

The incident was said to have been caused by an unregistered Mack Truck with 40 feet container, which apparently had a brake failure.

In the driver’s bid to bring it to a halt, it rammed into an inter-state bus belonging to GUO transport company, which in turn, hit others in front.

Panic-stricken passengers managed to wriggle their way out of the Hiace bus and other affected vehicles.

The impact flung one of the vehicles from the bridge, leaving several passengers seriously wounded, while

another vehicle had its left side tyre on the edge of the culvert.

The multiple crashes involved a Gold Toyota Sienna Bus with plate number RSH 492 XE; a Totoya Camry car with plate number MUS479HE; White Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number FGG 685 XV; Black Lexus SUV with registration number: FST 907 HK and

a White Lexus SUV with plate number FST 904 HK.

Others were: a black Toyota Land Cruiser without a plate number and the unregistered white Mack Truck alleged to have caused the crash.

One of the survivors, Kunle Gbemileke, said, ” I was in one of the Hiace buses going to Ibadan. I left Lagos early because I wanted to get to Oyo State early and return back to Lagos today. (Yesterday) My wife was also in the bus. We were going to see my sick mother. Being the only daughter-in-law, she said she would stay with my mother for some days.

I had slept off, only to be jostled from sleep by an alarm raised by my wife. By the time I raised my head, the whole place was in disarray. Everybody was jumping out of the vehicle from available spaces. Some jumped through the windows while those in the last row tried to open the booth. My wife got out before me. As she was leaving, she was shouting in panic “Baba Omolade, e bo le kia kia o’.

“I never knew the impact until I came down. I am glad it ended the way it did”.

Public Education Officer for the Federal Road Safety Corp, Lagos, Route Commander Olabisi Sanusi, disclosed that the body of the male that died had been taken by the Kara Hausa community for burial according to Islamic rites.

She added that the injured persons were taken to the Accident and Emergency, Ojota, for treatment..

She said, ” The Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos has confirmed the death of one male adult and others seriously injured in a multiple road crash which occurred on Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan at the early hours of today(yesterday), February 9, 2023.

“FRSC operatives in conjunction with men of the Nigeria Police and TRACE operatives cleared the obstructions off the road. FRSC personnel are still on the ground managing the backlog of traffic caused.

“The Sector Commander Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the bereaved and he wishes the injured victims speedy recovery.

“He however said the Corps will continue to ensure that minimum safety standards are maintained by articulated vehicles, while the cause of the crash will be thoroughly investigated for further action”.