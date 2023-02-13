Ondo NUJ to FG : Prevail on CBN/commercial banks to rescind decisions over rejection of old naira notes

….Wants CBN to open naira swapping centres in Ondo

…Says, People suffering unnecessary hardship





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ondo State Council, has called on the federal government, to prevail on the Central Bank of Nigeria and commercial banks, to rescind their decision of rejecting the old Naira notes from the members of the public.

Reports across the country, indicated that commercial banks in some states, blatantly refused to accept the old currency notes in defiance to the Supreme Court order, that suspended the deadline for the phasing out of the old currency notes.

A statement issued by the State Chairman of the Union, Prince Leke Adegbite and the Secretary, Comrade Olaoluwa Meshack, recalled that “all Commercial Banks in Ondo state specifically, which did not open for three working days last week can not refuse to collect old naira notes when they reopened for business on Monday.

However, the union said that “in flagrant disobedience of the Apex Court ruling, the Commercial banks and by extension traders in Akure and other parts of Ondo State as well as some filling stations and commercial centers refused to accept the old naira notes.

“The development has forced traders to reject the old naira notes across the state and thereby paralyzing commercial activities in the state, thereby leading to further suffering of the people.

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ondo State Council, hereby called on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, to urgently intervene and call all the commercial banks to order, as banks and traders in other parts of the country are still accepting the old naira notes in line with the ruling of the Supreme Court to rescue the economy of the state from total collapse.

According to the union, “commercial banks across the state did not open for business for three days out of the five working days of last week, and therefore have no morality to reject the old naira notes on Monday when they reopened for business.

While lamenting absence of naira swapping centres in Ondo State, NUJ also enjoined the CBN office in Akure to create outlets across the state where the people can swap their old naira notes for the new notes. End