Ondo: INEC declares Adefarati, winner of Akoko SW/ Akoko SE, Fed Constituency





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Akoko South West and South East federal constituency in Ondo state, Adegboyega Adefarati, has been declared winner of the election.

Adegboyega, is the son of the late former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Adefarati and was a former commissioner in the state.

He scored 25,872 votes to beat the PDP candidate who scored 18,403 votes.

The results was announced by the returning officer for the 2023 Akoko Southeast and Southwest Federal constituency Election in Ondo state,

Prof. Ibukun Emmanuel Oluwafemi.

Prof Oluwagemi said that a total of 50,940 votes were accredited.

” APC scored 25,872 votes,PDP scored 18,403 votes.