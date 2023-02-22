Ondo gets new Nigeria Youth Congress chapter executives

By Fortune Eromosele

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) under the leadership of the National President, Blessing Akinlosotu has inaugurated new executive members to commence official duties and oversee the activities of the youth representative body (NYC) in Ondo State.

The swear-in ceremony which took place at Ondo State Housing Corporation Event Centre on 18th February 2023 was witnessed by the Ondo State Commissioner For Youth and Sports, Hon. Dele Ologun, some National Officers of the NYC, stakeholders, guests and teeming youths across the State, where the oath of office was administered by Comrade Busari Hussein, Special Assistant to the President on Media, on behalf of the National President, Blessing Akinlosotu.

In his remark, the Honorable Commissioner for Youth Sports, Hon. Dele Ologun charged the new executives to utilize their various offices diligently.

He said, “I know your National President and he is a goal-getter. It is therefore worthy for you as new executives in our dear state to emulate his character and replicate his outstanding roles and performances here in Ondo State

“I want to charge you all to consider your appointments as rare privilege and opportunity for you to build good reputations for yourselves As such, you must endeavor to utilize your offices diligently and work for the betterment of the youth populace in Ondo State at large”, he added.

Hon. Ologun further congratulated the new executives and wish them successful tenure in office.

Earlier in his inaugural speech, the newly-inaugurated Chairman, Comrade Adebayo Lawrence pledged that his administration will productively engage youths in the State.

His speech reads in part: “As part of the bid to consolidate development of youths in Ondo State, this administration will collaborate with state Ministry of Youth and Sports and other relevant government bodies, well-meaning individuals to facilitate employment and empowerment opportunities, skill acquisition, training and grants, workshop, educational supports and scholarships for students among others.

“We will also productively engage and support talents of our youths for the growth of Ondo State in the areas of entertainment, science and technology, etc, while also providing viable representation at every fora.

“Through out my stay in office and with all my heart, I shall strive to be worthy of the trust and confidence reposed on me. And I shall devote my strength and resources to take this noble organization to a greater heights and work for the development of Ondo State”.

The new executives of the Nigeria Youth Congress in Ondo State are Comrades Adebayo Lawrence (State Chairman), Oguntola O. James (State Deputy Chairman), Adeniyi P. Olakunle (Vice Chairman A), Oluwole Oluwaseun (Vice Chairman B ), Adeboyeku Babatunde (State Secretary), Feso’ Oladipupo (State Assistant Secretary), Tolulope Adeyefa (State Public Relations Officer), Adepoju Toyin(State Financial Secretary) and Olaoluwa Dare Ojo(State Financial Secretary).

Others include Comrades Olubunmi Blessing (State Social Secretary), Ayodeji B. Abegunde (State Internal Auditor), Omobuwa O. Johnbosco(State Organizing Secretary A), Olurotimi Damilola (State Organizing Secretary B ), Ola Mary Temitope (State Organizing Secretary C) and Adebusuyi Omotayo(Coordinator of Persons With Disability.