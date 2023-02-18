Ondo cleric shoots self, dies hunting for antelope

.

•Antelope tied, taken to police station after it was found beside the man in the farm

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 60-year-old Pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Idahun, Oba-Ile, Akure, Ondo state, Pastor George Olusanya Omoolorun, has reportedly shot himself after aiming at an antelope. Reports had it that the gun after it was shot by the cleric who also hunted for bush meats, backfired and hit him in the stomach and he died.

The ugly incident occurred at Apeju Street, Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State.

Sources said that the hunter and father of four, left his house for his farm near Airport road, in Akure, in his car.

He was said to have left his car at the entrance of the farm before embarking on the hunting expedition.

Speaking with newsmen, a family member said that the wife raised the alarm after the victims didn’t return home after the hunting expenditure. According to him”The wife became afraid and called the deceased’s sister and some other neighbours who embarked on a search for him.

“By the time they got to the farm, they met him lying helpless on the ground with the mysterious antelope, standing by his side. “They met him in the bush with his hand held onto his body where he sustained bullet wound.

“They also, met the antelope beside the hunter, unhurt, but was caught when it tried to escape.

According to him the antelope was tied and was taking to Oba Ile Police station, where it later died.

Police officers at the Oba-Ile Police Division confirmed the report. The cleric hunter was buried on Friday while a Christian wake was held on Thursday at his Oba-Ile residence.

Efforts to reach the state police spokesperson, for comments, proved abortive.