Omotola at 44 : ‘I love the woman I am still becoming’

By Benjamin Njoku

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as she marked her 44th birthday Tuesday, with jaw dropping photos which she shared with her over five million followers on Instagram. She does’nt disappoint when it comes to looking flawless, and her adorable outfit on her special day said it all. In her stylish ensemble, Omosexy as she’s fondly called would agree she has come a long way with the fashion game. She remains one of the most influential actresses from the African film sector whose fashion game is top notch.

The beautiful mother of four, who’s currently having a swell time since relocating to America with her family last year appreciates the woman she has become over the years. She also appreciates the fact that she’s calm and has more confidence in herself than ever.

“As I grow older still…I have become even more calm and confident. I am surprisingly even becoming less fussy. I love the woman I am still becoming,” she wrote on IG.

Omosexy’s birthday was coming days after she was appointed an executive member of the Actors’ Branch of the Academy, also known as Oscars. The actress shared a screenshot of a message she received from the Academy reminding her of an impending meeting to discuss improvements and goals for the current 95th award season.