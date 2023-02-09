Omo-Agege will lose to Oborevwori in Ughelli-Scott – Udu

The Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization to the Delta State Governor Olorogun Scott-Udu has said the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC in Delta State Sen Ovie Omo-Agege will be defeated by the PDP Governorship Candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in Ughelli North and South Local Government areas of the state.

Scott Udu who disclosed this at Samagidi in Ughelli North during the PDP Unit to Unit Campaign said the two local governments in Ughelli preferred Oborevwori to be Governor than Omo-Agege considering Oborevwori leadership qualities and antecedents over the years.



He noted that despite Omo-Agege being from Ughelli, he has played a triable politics by taking what belongs to other kingdoms to his village Orogun.



“I am here in Ughelli and can confidently tell everyone that Omo-Agege will be defeated here because he lacks the political will to defeat the Oborevwori.



We have been moving from one unit to another and the feedback from the people of Ughelli is a clear fact that PDP will win in Ughelli easily.



The PDP governorship candidate has contributed to the development of Ughelli than Omo-Agege and his agenda will be beneficial to Deltans considering his antecedents of being fair, just, and equitable.” he said