Omo-Agege promises to revisit outrageous levies on private schools

..says education will get special attention

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta state and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has assured that when elected his government will reduce outrageous bills slammed on private school operators in the state by the government.

Senator Omo-Agege gave the assurance at a meeting in Warri with private school owners , saying it was sad to hear that the sector was excessively taxed by the state government.

“We will see what kind of incentives we can give to private school . When I become.governor we will be having quarterly meetings, interactions.

“We are taking you as a partner , we can’t succeed without you”.

The governorship hopeful also decried the decline in quality of education in public schools in the state, stressing that his government will give special focus to growth of the educational sector.

“I saw some classrooms in the riverine areas, I wondered what they can learn in that environment. We will redress all these. “.

Earlier in a welcome address, Chief Lucky Ovwigho onbehalf of the Private School Owners of Nigeria , PSON, Delta state chapter affirmed their support for Senator Omo-Agege, adding that they were certain he would take the state to greater heights when elected governor of the state.

While lamenting exorbitant levies and the licence renewal fee levelled on them by the state government the private school owners enjoined Senator Omo-Agege to redress the issues when he assumes office.

The school owners said they were in court with the state government over the renewal levy.

“Sir, over the years school owners pay exorbitantly for enrolment, license renewal, taxes and state or local government levies.

If you will agree with us, all private schools in Nigeria are complimenting the efforts of the governments.

“Therefore, we wish to posit as follows: (our prayers)

That when you have been sworn-in as the Governor of Delta State. Our school yearly renewal fees should be minimal for affordability.”

“PSON is prepared to deliver on your mandate by involving all our executive members, private school owners, our teaching and non-teaching staff, our esteemed parents/guardians and everyone on the street of Delta State.”

They also urged Senator Omo-Agege to appoint some of their members as his Special Advisers and Commissioners when he emerges as governor.