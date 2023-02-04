Omo-Agege hails as entire ADC leadership in Delta declares for APC

.

Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has hailed the leadership of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, for taking a decision to collapse it’s entire structure in Delta State into the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Omo-Agege spoke when the ongoing ward-to-ward campaigns of APC berthed at Illah and Westend, Asaba, Thursday, February 2.

He said, “If we must change the narrative, we must make very big decisions” and congratulated the ADC leadership for the courage to join forces with the APC to put an to the impunity and arrogance of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State.

“Governor Okowa has played too many pranks on Deltans even to the point of presenting Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori, a man whose academic credentials are subject of Court litigation, to be his successor. One thing is clear about his pranks, he wants to take Deltans for a ride. Any friend of Okowa is an enemy of Deltans and I urge you not to support Okowa’s third term bid through Sheriff Oborevwori. Vote for me as governor and vote all APC candidates to make the development of this area easy.”

He encouraged the people of Delta North not to be afraid of PDP and Governor Okowa’s alleged plot to use thugs to disrupt the elections, assuring that there will be adequate security.

“Don’t be afraid to come out to vote, there will be adequate security for all and anybody who tries to be funny will be seriously dealt with.”

Chairman of the ADC in Delta State, Barr Emadibie had announced the collapse of the entire structure of the ADC in Delta State into the APC.

“We are formally informing you that the entire structure of ADC , all our members, all LGA members and candidates are joining APC, we are collapsing all our entire structure and decamping to APC. We shall vote APC 100 percent. There is no more ADC in Delta State,” he said.

Receiving the ADC decampees, Delta APC Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, said “I want to receive you all who were once blind but now can see. We hope to receive Okowa one of these days too. For those still in darkness, hurry to team up with us to free yourselves from the hands of wickedness”