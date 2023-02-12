Omo-Agege charges youths to make new Delta possible

…Promises to include youths in his cabinet

…We shall increase bursary, reduce school fees, he promised

Deputy President of the Senate and Delta State APC Governorship flagbearer, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has charged the youths and students of Delta State to grab the opportunity of the forthcoming election to decide on the type of Delta State they want to experience, going forward.

Omo-Agege who gave this charge in Warri yesterday, on the occasion of a Townhall meeting with representatives of Delta youths and students in Warri, reminded them of the hardship and suffering that have been visited on the state by the PDP government in the past 24 years.

The APC Guber Candidate who spoke against the backdrop of INYC’srecord which reveals that out of the total of 4 million registered in the State, the youths and students constitute a whopping 2.4 million of that number, and urged them to come out and use their numerical strength to determine the type of Delta State they would want, going forward.

“Before coming here, I was informed that of the total registered voters roll in Delta State, 2.4 million are youths and students. This means that this election is your election.

“Delta State belongs to you, Nigeria belongs to you. You are to determine the kind of Nigeria you want in 2023; You are to determine the kind of Delta State you want in 2023.

“It is important because we are going to govern with you. You must have a say in how the government will be run.

“We have also decided that in a government we are going to form, we are going to bring equity in the composition of that government, either by way of the state executive council or just the government generally, a certain percentage that is commensurate with your voting capacity will be reflected”, he assured.

To ease the burden of the rising cost of education, Omo-Agege promised to increase students’ bursaries and review downward the current high fees in state government-owned tertiary institutions.

“We have also decided that we are going to increase your bursary. We are going to review your school fees downward. We are going to make education accessible and affordable to everyone”, he said.

On the choice of who to vote for in the forthcoming election, Sen. Omo-Agege urged the youths and students to remove emotions and sentiments and make well-informed decisions, adding that if they make mistakes in their decision, it will hurt Delta State and Nigeria for a long time.

“I want you people to make very informed decisions. You are our leaders of today, you are our leaders of tomorrow. Any mistake you make today will hunt Delta State and Nigeria for a very long time.

“As we speak, Okowa and Atiku are not contesting for the presidency because of the decision taken by everybody that it is the turn of Southern Nigeria to produce the President.

“Now, there are two people that are running for the presidency – Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC and Peter Obi. I’m a Jagaban man, I’m a Tinubu man.

“Remove emotion and remove sentiment. You have to make an informed decision. What kind of Nigeria do you want? Is it Nigeria that will look like Lagos or a Nigeria that will look like Awka?”, he asked.

He promised to invest heavily in security architecture, adding that he is in support of community policing rather than State Police.

“When I become governor, we shall invest heavily in security architecture so that the problem of insecurity will be reduced. We will concentrate on Community policing”, he said.

Omo-Agege also promised to complete the two major roads in the State, the Effurun-Orerokpe-Eku-Abraka road and the Ughelli-Asaba dual carriageway, adding that he will bring in Julius Berger Construction Company to ensure a standard job is done.

He also promised to address the problem with the health sector as well as undertake the massive urban renewal of Warri and its environment to bring back the old glory of the oil city.

“For the two major federal roads we have talked about, we are going to bring Julius Berger. We don’t want those mamma and papa construction companies that use wheelbarrows and shovels.

“We are going to address our hospital problem and clean up Warri. We need massive urban renewal here in Warri”, Omo-Agege said.