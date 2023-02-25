Omo-Agege cast vote, confident of Tinubu, APC victory

Deputy President of Nigeria Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and says that he is confident that the APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other party candidates will emerge victorious in the Presidential and National Assembly poll.

Speaking separately to a team of journalists after casting his votes at Orogun, he scored the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC high on the deployment of BIVAS machines which he says has boosted Nigerians’ confidence in the electoral process.

Omo-Agege who voted at 11.11 am at Unit 19, Ward 2 in Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area said though there are pockets of security threats, the election was generally peaceful from the filers he got from other parts of the state.

The Delta APC governorship candidate also accused the PDP in the State of deploying thugs to disrupt the election in some areas where they are not popular because of impending defeat.

According to him, “the process, I will say is going well from the outset, we knew that the PDP knew full well that they have no voters on the ground, and their plans to disrupt the electoral process by sending in thugs and that has been ongoing almost everywhere and of course, this is my community, they are not here. And they will desist from coming here, they know the consequences of trying that.

“But we are very confident that at the end of the day, we are going to prevail. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be elected president today, will be elected president here in Delta, and then we are confident that we will win a majority of the National Assembly seats.

“As far as the governorship is concerned, we are very confident that we are going to win it. I think it is the expectation of everyone in the state that come March 11th we will emerge. The challenge we had was electeing President which I believe will happen today. As far as the governorship is concerned, there’s a consensus going around in the state that there’s a need for change and that they are tired of Okowa and everything Okowa represents.

“So, my message for Nigerians is that today is a very beautiful day, a day that will determine what kind of Nigeria we will have in the next eight years, and we had the opportunity to make that decision, and it is my hope and expectation that we did the right thing.

On the performance of INEC, the Deputy Senate President said that; “I don’t think the challenge we’ve had is from INEC. INEC so far has done a good job. But the challenge we had and we’ve expected of is security. We don’t have enough security manning most of the places.

On the functionality of the BIVAS, Omo-Agege has this to say, “well, I will say yes. In my case, it took less than 15 seconds. I don’t think anybody will have that challenge, because I haven’t heard that complaint across the state. I think I trust INEC on this one, BVAS.

“We’ve had situations where we were told that instead of 950 PVCs collected, we’re having about 69 ballot papers sent to the unit. And I’m advising my people not to fight. At first, what this constitutes is voter’s aggression to the extent that you will go and thumbprint whatever balance is withheld, but the BVAS will not permit it, that is the extent of the new electoral regime.”