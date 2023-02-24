Olowu to Nigerians: Don’t mortgage our future, vote wisely 

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun iii, on Friday, urged Nigerians going to the polls tomorrow to think twice before casting their votes.

Oba Makama, in a viral video, said it is incumbent on the electorate to vote wisely because of the dire consequences of electing bad leader.

According to him, since it will take another four years to effect another change, voters must be sure of the leadership they are endorsing for another four years.

His words: “Our sons and daughters, I urge you all to come out enmass peacefully to exercise your civic responsibility on Saturday 25th February 2023. The constitution of Nigeria has bestowed on you the right to choose and elect a leader and leaders that will lead us in various strata. May God give you the wisdom to think wisely and vote wisely. “Don’t sell your votes. Your votes will determine our collective future as country.

So I urge you all to use your voting power rightly. Elect a leader that’s God fearing, elect a leader that will lead us to the promised land. We don’t have any option to reverse any wrong decision you take on behalf of us all until after four years.”