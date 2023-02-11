Old Naira Notes: Northern Traders Union endorses Zamfara Governor’s decision

Bello Mutawalle

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Amalgamated Union of Northern Traders, on Saturday, in Sokoto endorsed the directives given by Gov. Bello Mutawalle of Zamfara state, for security men to arrest anybody who rejects old naira notes during the transaction.



Our correspondent reports that Mutawalle was among the Governors who dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court seeking a restraining order to stop the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).



It further reports that the Supreme Court on Wednesday halted the CBN from implementing the Feb. 10 deadline for the validity of old notes as legal tender.



Addressing newsmen on behalf of traders, the union’s youth leader, Alhaji Sanusi Daudu Nufawa lauded the directives of Gov Matawalle on security operatives in ZAMFARA to closely monitor all the trading activities around markets in order to reduce the suffering of the masses.