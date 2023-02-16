Old Naira Notes: Buhari mulls extension of validity till April 10

•Meets with Tinubu, govs in Aso Rock

•States split over old naira notes, as S-Court adjourns case till Feb 22

•S-Court couldn’t rule whether old, new notes should co-exist

•Katsina, Lagos, Cross River, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Sokoto oppose FG

•Edo, Bayelsa back CBN’s policy •Rivers, Kano query withdrawal limit

•As Govs El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello storm apex court for hearing

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Indications emerged yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari may order an extension of the validity of old naira notes by 60 days,

Recall that the Presidency had on Tuesday night, said the Federal Government had not taken a decision on the February 10 deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as the last date that the N200, N500 and N1000 old naira notes would cease to be recognize as legal tender.

The Presidency, while responding to queries on the position of the Federal Government over the CBN February 10 deadline, had said government would take a decision after the determination of the suit instituted by the governors of Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara states at the Supreme Court against the government, praying for an extension of the deadline.

Vanguard reliably gathered that President Buhari in the early hours of yesterday, met with the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at State House Abuja.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, presidential sources hinted that it was in connection with the naira redesign policy of the federal government and the need to extend the deadline for the naira swap.

One of the sources who pleaded anonymity, said the APC presidential candidate pleaded with the president to reconsider the naira redesign policy with regard to the deadline given by the nation’s apex court.

The source said President Buhari did not make any declarative statement at the meeting but promised to meet with governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on the matter.

It was further gathered that the issue was also discussed at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting where the ministers remained divided on the issue.

However, online platform, TheCable, corroborating Vanguard report, had reported that President Buhari was considering extending the deadline for the naira swap to avoid disobeying the order of the Supreme Court, which ruled that the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes remained valid until it delivered judgment in the case filed by some states against the Federal Government.

The CBN had insisted that the deadline of February 10 would not be changed but a senior government official told the online platform that Buhari was worried about the hardship faced by Nigerians as well as the legal implications of disobeying the order of the apex court.

According to TheCable, the official said consideration for the extension of naira swap deadline was the focus of a meeting between Buhari and the leadership of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, as well as the Progressives Governors Forum until the early hours of Wednesday.

It reported that the governors were then expected to withdraw their case at the apex court.

“The resolve was to give room for President Buhari to make concession on the monetary policy and make the following announcements public.

“One, that the old naira notes of N1,000, N500 and N200 be allowed free movement in and out of the banks for the next 60 days.

“Two, that all three notes will be legal tender during this period, but that any old N500 or N1000 that goes into a bank will not be sent back into circulation,” the official was quoted as saying.

The official said that while others were on the same page with the president, Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, insisted on total cancellation of the policy.

Buhari, who had earlier delayed attending the federal executive council, FEC, meeting by 40 minutes to monitor the development at the Supreme Court, was said to have been disappointed that the governors reneged on their promise to withdraw the case.

He had, after the meeting Wednesday, met with Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, and Modibbo Tukur, the director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, on the need to allow all old notes circulate in the system to ease hardship on ordinary Nigerians.

“The president will not disobey court. But he is also concerned about the suffering of Nigerians and wants to find lasting solution to it.

“It is clear that some militancy is being propagated against the people by the elite, who have the means to secure the new notes no matter what while the people continue to suffer. The president will continue to engage and see the way out of the logjam,” the source said.

States split over old naira notes, as S-Court adjourns case till Feb 22

Meanwhile, the decision of the Federal Government to phase out the N200, N500 and N1000 old Naira notes as valid legal tenders, has created a wide rift among various states of the federation.

Though only three northern states- Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara- initially instituted an action to challenge the new monetary policy that was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, however, when the matter came up before the Supreme Court yesterday, seven other states applied and were joined as co-plaintiffs in the suit.

The states the apex court allowed to come into the case to challenge FG’s decision, were; Lagos, Cross River, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo and Sokoto states.

Similarly, President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, also persuaded the court to allow it to file legal processes to nullify the new monetary policy.

On the other hand, Edo and Bayelsa state threw their weight behind FG and the CBN.

The two states, through their various Attorneys-General, secured nod of the apex court to join the case as co-respondents in the suit that originally had only the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, as the sole respondent.

However, both Rivers and Kano state told the court that their own case was different, insisting that they raised recondite issues of law that were not part of what the original plaintiffs submitted for determination.

Specifically, the two states, maintained that aside from the issue of the old banknotes, they have a grouse with the N5million and N100,000 cash withdrawal limits the CBN okayed for corporate entities and individuals, respectively.

Owing to the fresh twist in the case, a seven-man panel of Justices of the court, ordered Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara states to amend their initial Originating Summons to reflect the new states it joined as interested parties in the matter.

The panel headed by Justice Inyang Okoro equally directed the plaintiffs to ensure that they file and serve all the respondents with the relevant processes, before Friday, even as it adjourned further proceedings in the matter till next Wednesday, February 22.

The apex court said it would consolidate all the cases, stressing that all the states would abide by its decision on the matter.

Meanwhile, before the matter was adjourned, counsel for the three northern states that initiated the litigation, Mr. AbdulHakeem Mustapha, SAN, drew attention of the apex court to the fact that its ex-parte order that restrained FG from implementing the February 10 deadline for the use of the old banknotes, was flouted.

Mustapha, SAN, told the court that contrary to the order, CBN had since invalidated the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes.“He, therefore, pleaded the apex court to reinstate the interim order, saying he had also filed a process to reflect FG’s disobedience to the court order.

Reacting on behalf of FG, a former AGF, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, told the apex court that Mustapha’s claim was within the realm of “mere rumour”.

He maintained that FG was yet to see the process the plaintiffs filed.

Though the apex court said it was not willing to issue another ex-parte order, it, however, warned the parties that having submitted the matter for adjudication, they were not expected to take any action that could affect the subject matter of the litigation.

Head of the panel, Justice Inyang Okoro warned: “Once you submit yourself to the court, you have to wait.“

“We are all in this country and we can see what is happening. We have seen people destroying ATMs. We pray that there will be no break down of law and order.’

Speaking to newsmen immediately the court proceedings ended, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and his Kaduna counterpart, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, said they were confident that the apex court would arrive at a conclusion that would benefit Nigerians.

“Desperate action deserves desperate measure. We are not against the policy. infact it is the way to go. But it’s implementation is what we are against,” Governor Bello stated.

It will be recalled that the Supreme Court had on February 8, restrained FG from invalidating the use of the old banknotes notes as legal tenders, pending the hearing and determination of the suit by the three northern states.

Though FG, through the AGF, Malami, SAN, said it would obey the ruling of the apex court, however, the CBN, which contended that it was not a party to the suit, declined to extend its February 10 deadline for use of the old banknotes.

Both commercial banks and business owners have continued to reject the old banknotes, while citizens find it difficult to access the re-designed Naira notes.

FG had also filed a preliminary objection to challenge the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to meddle in the matter.

Ameliorate naira redesign impasse now, PSN tells FG

By Chioma Obinna

THE Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, yesterday asked the Federal Government to address the paralysing and suffocating impasse that has accompanied the naira design policy of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

PSN in a statement signed by the National President, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, expressed concern that when this was added to the unduly long weeks of prevailing fuel scarcity, it became obvious that these forces were conspiring to further reduce the unacceptable life expectancy of the Nigerian citizens put at 53.

The group said: ”We note with consternation that even Federal Government apparatus and institutions not only reject the old naira notes but insist on payment of services through confirmed transfer services or payments with bank tellers into their accounts.”

‘Even the Judiciary commonly perceived as the hope of the common man has not alligned with people who seek justice in the circumstance because most of the courts in the land have stopped collecting old naira notes from people gearing to file processes in court registries.”

PSN noted that the economy appeared to be grinding to a halt, with the full potentials of a meteoric rise in cases of morbidity and mortality because disease progression remained a major risk factor in a population where the less privileged who relied on out of pocket expenses to access healthcare was denied access to cash.

The PSN said the current situation certainly made a huge quantum of Nigerians vulnerable to death, if this unhealthy scenario remained unchecked.

It said: ‘For a country where a substantial majority relies on subsistence living because they thrive and live on daily earnings as artisans, marketmen and women, okada riders, bus drivers and so on, it is only a matter of time that the country might reap the consequences of its negligence of the health of the citizenry.”

It encouraged government at all levels to initiate action in the reflected areas, including the fact that the CBN must come up with a specific position to guide the banks in view of the Supreme Court’s declaration on the naira design on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

‘This will go a long way in diffusing tension as well as restore credibility in the banking system at a time that most banks are no longer opened to the public for day to day banking operations and transactions.

Government agencies at all levels need to be called to order to desist from complicating the already chaotic situation. In Kano State, the government is already threatening to revoke the C of O of banks that refuse to collect the old naira notes.

‘All government hospitals should be compelled to initiate treatments, especially in the Accident and Emergency Units and In-Patients department, while acceptable payment modalities are being sorted.

“This unfortunate development forces the PSN to once again call on the FG and state governments to see a need to review the operational modalities of Social Health Insurance in our country, particularly to ensure that all endeavours are inclined on the path of lawful pillars in the plan of action.”