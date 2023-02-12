Olanipekun faults implementation of redesigned naira

.

Calls on FG to ameliorate their plight

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The President, Nigerian Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, has faulted the modalities for the exchange of the redesigned naira notes, saying the policy is having a devastating effect on Nigerians and most especially the informal business sector of the economy.

The Legal Luminary called on the Federal Government to find means and ways of ameliorating the suffering and hardship the policy has foisted on the people.

Speaking with Journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, the Legal Luminary said, “ the reality on the ground is that the policy of the new redesigned naira note is a good idea but the implementation of a good idea is faulty.

Olanipekun, who was just appointed a visiting Professor of Legal practice by the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, over the weekend, explained that the people in the informal sector of the economy are the ones badly affected by the policy.

According to him, they are the ones in the majority, “those who don’t have bank accounts such as the motherless, fatherless, taxi drivers, orphans, petty traders, among others.

“That Nigerians are suffering, yes, people depend on some people, who are not using POS, to feed, pay school fees, buy something to eat at home every day.

“In Nigeria, those who make out the informal economy are people who are not into white-collar jobs, government don’t pay them monthly, they sell, hawk their wares, the downtrodden.

“The way the policy was initiated…, I don’t want to doubt the good faith of the government, but one thing is that government exist to make life easier, pleasurable, meaningful, habitable for the citizenry, that is the prime essence of government.

“I will not say much if the government says that they are doing this because they don’t want the politics and election to be monetized. I agreed with the government but the question is this if your election and your politics are monetized, what are the security agencies doing?

“Majority of the people are suffering, the people have the money they cannot access in the bank, that money is useless”

On the decision of the Supreme Court to suspend the naira exchange deadline, the Legal Icon stated that “it’s sacrilegious for any lawyer to be commenting fancifully on any matter that is pending in court.

Chief Olanipekun, pleaded with Nigerians not to pull down the judiciary institution in the country.

“It is always better and even very decent and the ethics of our profession when a matter is subjudice not to comment on it”

He advised lawyers to subject any matter or judgment of the court to criticism in law journals, law reports, write-ups, and not by ways of abusing and calling it beautiful names

He noted that abuse is no argument, it doesn’t improve arguments.

Recall that the legal giant on Saturday gave N10 million, to 20 best-graduating students in the faculty of law, FUOYE, to encourage them in their studies.