Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has reiterated the commitment of his administration to empower Deltans to be productive and self-reliant.

Okowa said this, Tuesday, at the convocation of 173 graduands of the third batch of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Skills Academy at PTI Conference Centre, Warri, Delta State.

At the event during which DESOPADEC issued business starter packs to the 173 graduands with additional N200,000 for each person to further support them in setting up, Okowa urged the graduands to go into the business world with focus and gritty determination to succeed.

The governor’s Chief of Staff, Ovie Agas, who represented him, said: “Senator Okowa was elected on the mantra of prosperity for all and one of his cardinal programmes is human capital development. The public service cannot absorb all our graduates and, as good parents, we will not allow our children to be roaming the streets in search of jobs. That is why we established the Jobs and Wealth Creation Office.

“I have seen many empowerment programmes, but that of DESOPADEC is exceptional. The management is highly focused and committed and the graduates are well-trained and courteous.”

Earlier in an address, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, who had mentored the graduands in a Business Development Seminar a day before the graduation, charged them to pursue success in their various fields.

Ogieh said: “I am excited that, once again, we have succeeded in re-skilling, upskilling, equipping and empowering a good number of our young persons to pursue a life of productive engagement, financial independence and self-worth.”

“The objective of DESOPADEC Skills Academy draws from an important cardinal programme of Governor Okowa which is human capacity development.

“This realisation gave birth to DESOPADEC Skills Academy, which we have now institutionalised to reinforce the impact of the state government on the youth of our mandate communities.

“Accordingly, we have not only trained our graduates in different skills but also in various aspects of entrepreneurship, self and business development.”