Okowa, PDP lose again, as eight ward youth leaders dump party in Onyeme’s LGA

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ndokwa West, home LGA of the party’s Deputy Governorship Candidate, Monday Onyeme has just lost six of its ward youth leaders to the All Progressive Congress, with two more set to join.

Leading the defectors, the ward one youth leader of the PDP, Enemuwe Festus said the PDP has treated them unfairly.

They said they are voluntarily resigning from PDP to join APC to support the party’s youthful Deputy Governorship Candidate.

Unlike Okowa who has been going about Delta State looking for members of the APC to bribe with state funds, the youth leaders said their joining APC has no financial inducements of any form.

Others who defected includes Comr. Eric Inyama, youth leader ward six, Comr. Phillip Okuguni, youth leader ward seven, Comr. Ikechukwu Emu, youth leader ward ten, George Ugochukwu and the youth leader from Abbi ward.