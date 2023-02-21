Okowa created Over One million jobs for Deltans- Ossai

African songs are among the most popular worldwide, with a high-pitched melody or vocal pattern that incorporates elements of traditional African rhythms and Western pop music styles. They instantly put us in a good mood whenever we hear them and make us want to dance the night away. The list of the best African songs of all time is lengthy, but in this article, we will highlight only the best and briefly describe each song.

According to Ossai, the beneficiaries of Okowa’s job creation are over one million youths.

He noted that there is no community in Delta State where there are no youths trained and empowered by the Okowa-led administration.

“To be fair, the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has created over One million direct and indirect jobs across the state.

In 2015, Governor Okowa promised to empower the youths of Delta State and immediately after he became Governor , he moved into action by making sure the Job creation office is created alongside other ministries that helped the state in creating Jobs for our youths”

“Today I am glad to inform you that Governor Okowa has transformed Job seekers to job creators through the entrepreneurship development programmes initiated by Governor Okowa which include the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), Youth Agriculture Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) , Rural Youth Skills Acquisition (RYSA), Women Entrepreneurship Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP), Girls Entrepreneurship Skills Training (GEST) programme and many more.

In every community in Delta State, we have youths that have benefited from Okowa’s job creation programmes .

The jobs created are in fulfillment of the prosperity for all Deltans and the Stronger Delta agenda of Okowa’s administration.

He needs to be commended for taking swift and decisive actions on the issue of youth unemployment.

The beneficiaries have impacted positively the growth and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) sub-sector in the state.

What Governor Okowa did lead to poverty reduction and improved living standards for our people.” he said