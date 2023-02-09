Okowa congratulates Ewherido, Bishop Of Warri catholic diocese

Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Rt. Rev. Anthony Ewherido on his ordination as 5th Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Warri.



Bishop Ewherido, 62, a Professor of Biblical Theology and Languages, was until his appointment and ordination as Bishop, the Rector of the Seminary of SS. Peter & Paul, Ibadan.



In a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday in Asaba, Okowa said that the Urhobo people, Deltans and Nigerians were proud of his elevation as the first Urhobo Catholic priest to be elevated to the position of Bishop.



The governor noted that Ewherido’s emerged after a highly competitive selection process, but said that he wasn’t surprised as his appointment as Bishop was long awaited.



He said “with your resounding intellect, great pastoral zeal and compassion, you have over the years risen above board by preaching the word of faith towards repentance.



“It is our prayer that, in your new position, God uses you to counsel and move the entire Warri Catholic Diocese, in the direction in which you have been ordained to lead.”



Okowa wished the new Bishop God’s guidance and success in his high ecclesiastical responsibility.