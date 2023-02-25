Okowa, Aniagwu laud INEC for peaceful polls

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday, applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.



Okowa gave the commendation in an interview with journalists shortly after casting his vote at ward ll, unit 17 in the premises of Eghoma Primary School, Owa-Alero, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.



The governor who voted at precisely 9.45am after being accredited by the INEC officials, also, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that there was fairness in the election.



“We thank God for the very peaceful election and l must truly say thanks to INEC for what we are seeing at the moment and we say thank you to Mr. President for ensuring that there is fairness in this election” he said.



According to him, the PDP is a prepared team, a political party that was highly ready to take charge over the affairs of the nation, stressing that Nigeria, at the moment, was not working the way it ought to work.



He, however, expressed confidence that working with the private sector, the public sector and all Nigerians across the country in a united manner, the PDP would be able to tackle all the issues bedevilling the nation.



“We are prepared, a prepared team, a prepared party to take charge over the affairs of Nigeria. We do know exactly that at the moment, Nigeria is not working the way it ought to work.



“But we are confident that working with all Nigerians, the private sector, the public sector and all our people across Nigeria, working in a united manner, that we are able to tackle all the issues inhibiting the socio-economic growth and development of the country.



“We thank God for the very peaceful election and l must truly say thank to INEC for what see at the moment and we say thank you to Mr. President for ensuring that there is fairness in this election.



On the competitive nature of this year’s election, Okowa noted that democracy was about competition, adding that the more the political parties and competitive the elections, the better for the nation.



“The more the parties and competitive the election, the better for our nation but unfortunately, there are some people who are out there to blackmail some people even using all manner of things.



“I am sure you saw what went out viral yesterday. It is very unfortunate that we can go this dirty but l think that we are poised to bring up a new Nigeria working with the people, that people will be happy about so that we can be proud of the country that we were given birth to,” he said.



In his remarks shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in ward 7 in Akumazi, lka North East Local Government Area of the state, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the polls.



He said INEC had done very well, pointing out that what the electoral body had done with the BVAS was quite encouraging, even as he urged Nigerians to have patience with the Commission as it continued to improve on its use of technology to advance the conduct of election in the country.



“You can see the peace in this environment. For those of you who are used to my community and ward, which is ward 7 in Ika North, I am sure you are already used to the atmosphere that usually pervades this environment.



“We vote as brothers, this place is more or less home to the umbrella and you can see everybody is calm. We have respect for one another and we will vote patiently and wisely.



“By the grace of God, we belive that the results will come out fine. INEC has done well. We may not expect a hundred per cent process. But so far, what we have seen with respect to the BVAS, is quite encouraging.



“We urge all Nigerians to continue to have patience with the electoral body; even if we may have flaws in terms of delays in the commencement of voting at any given polling unit or a delay in the accreditation.



“Therefore, as Nigerians, by the time we begin to exercise patience and then have trust in the electoral body; we would have gotten to that level where all of us can possibly vote from home.



“For me, I am very convinced that across the length and breadth of this country that Atiku will win this election. This is because most Nigerians believe that he is the man that has what it takes to recover our country from where we are,” the Commissioner said.