Okhuarobo praises Obaseki on roads, exudes winning confidence in coming election

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The House of Representatives Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Egor/Ikpob-Okha federal constituency in Edo State, Hon henry Okhuarobo has praised the administration of Godwin Obaseki for massive roads constructions which he said has opened up the state capital.

The Majority Leader of the House of Assembly stated this while responding to a question during an interactive session with the media that the state lacked fly-over bridges unlike several states in the South-South and other parts of the country adding that the performances of Obaseki would ensure victory for the party in the coming elections.

He said beyond the recent award of the construction of 42 roads within the Benin metropolis, the administration of Obaseki has embarked on several other roads that have reduced the pressure from the dilapidated federal road.

Okhuarobo said “In terms of road construction, the Obaseki administration is doing so well, if there is one area I am happy about it is in the area of roads. Apart from 42 roads recently announced by the state government to be constructed, there are other wonderful road projects in the state. As we speak, the Sapele Road that has taken the most attention still gives calmness to the city because there are several roads that bypass the Sapele road constructed by the state government which serve as alternative routes. They are not new roads in terms of their existence, they are new roads because they have been newly constructed and if you go to those areas, you will see that another part of Benin has been opened up. These roads have opened up Ogheghe, Obanyantor, Amagba and others. We should commend this kind of work

“Sometimes, when I hear references to overhead bridges, I laugh at that. Just take the 38-kilometre Ekenwan Road for instance, the cost of that single road will build three to four overhead bridges, it is a dual carriageway and you can imagine the volume of work going on there that can easily build overhead bridges, it will be funny for the governor and for the government to go and be building overhead bridges for show and abandoning such a project like the Ekenwan Road. We are not the kind of government that goes with the wind. The roads that have been completed under this administration will shock you. It is not about bridges.”

On the coming elections and the recent defection of members of the party in Oredo to the Labour Party, he said “The governor is cut out to ensure that we all come together as one. In Ikpoba-Okha and Egor, we have received hundreds of Labour Party defectors; we receive them on a daily basis. We have even received this from the APC. The house of PDP is full, we can make it fuller, and we are comfortable.”