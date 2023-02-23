Ohafia/Arochukwu indigenes in diaspora adopt Okuji Oreh for Reps

By Steve Oko

The Indigenes of the Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency in diaspora, have adopted the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, candidate, Dr Okuji Oreh as their consensus candidate for Saturday’s House of Representatives poll.

The decision to adopt Oreh according to a joint statement by Dr Uchenna Kalu ( US-based); and Professor Stanley Ukaegbu (UK), was after a careful and unbiased assessment of all the contestants for the seat.

According to the statement, the antecedents and track records of the APGA candidate distinguished him from others.

The statement said that his contributions towards the development of the constituency in his private capacity particularly his youth empowerment programmes and social welfare packages for the needy stood unmatched.

” We have carefully assessed and critically analysed the records of all those jostling for the position, and found Dr Okuji Oreh towering above all. We are therefore, convinced that if given the opportunity to represent our constituency at the House of Representatives, he will use it as a platform for greater impacts”.

The statement , therefore, urged voters in the constituency to jettison “all forms of clannish sentiments, party affiliations and look towards the aggregate goal of developing Arochukwu/Ohafia by supporting a man of capacity and experience to produce quality representation”.

“It’s time to vote in the right people for better representation if our constituency must be part of the new Nigeria on the horizon”, the statement added.

Pro-democracy and youth organisations in Ohafia and Arochukwu Local Government Areas that make up the federal constituency, had in April 2022, endorsed Oreh based on his antecedents and vision.

The groups including Ohafia Democratic Assembly, and Arochukwu Progressive Movement had said the decision was based on verifiable facts.

They had also claimed that the decision was bipartisan and urged other contestants for the seat from different political parties to step down for Dr Oreh.

The groups had also challenged any candidate who had done half of what Dr Oreh did for various communities in the constituency to publish one’s scorecard for comparison.