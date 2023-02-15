Ogun upgrades College of Health Technology, Ilese to Polytechnic

…as Abiodun commissions two new roads

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday announced the upgrading of the ‘Ogun State College of Health Technology’, Ilese, to a Polytechnic status.

He, therefore, renamed the health institution to be known as ‘Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences’, Ilese.

Abiodun made the pronouncement during an engagement with students of the institution, in continuation of his re-election campaign tour of the Ijebu North East local government area of the state.

Disclosing that the institution, with its new status, will soon have a substantive Rector, Abiodun emphasised that his administration will continue to support the development of education in the state.

Making the pronouncement, the governor said: “I, Prince Adedapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State, hereby, pronounce that this institution formerly called Ogun State College of Health Technology, is hereby renamed as ‘Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences’.

“This institution will now begin to occupy its pride of place among the comity of Polytechnics in the country. I want to congratulate you on this elevation, and I want to assure you that very soon, you will have a substantive rector.

“I am making this pronouncement today, the 15th of February, 2023, and I am the only one that can come here and make such an announcement. Others can come here and make empty promises,” he said.

Governor Abiodun further noted that his administration would continue to look out for the welfare of students in the state, assuring them that his administration would look at the issue of bursary and ensure its immediate payment.

While promising that work would begin on the internal road of the institution in the next one week, he also promised that the Ilese road which was recently re-awarded by his administration would soon be completed.

“I want to apologise for the deplorable condition of this road, but as you can see that work has started on the road, I have re-awarded that contract to a reputable contractor and very very soon, you will see this road wearing a good look”.

“I am also aware of the situation of your internal roads. I have instructed the Commissioner for Works to come here immediately, within the next one week and begin work on your internal roads”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Student Union Government President of the institution, Rafiu Olawale Rilwan, while acknowledging Governor Abiodun for his support to the development of the institution, asked for the renaming of the institution.

Governor Abiodun later commissioned the Atan- Erunwon Road in Ijebu North-East Local Government and the Molipa expressway in Ijebu-Ode Local Government.

He enjoined the people to take ownership of the two roads, saying “We should not allow dishonourable people to vandalise this street furniture”.

According to Governor Abiodun, the 8km Molipa expressway was inherited from the previous administration.

He described the road as an arterial road linking so many towns in the local government.

Abiodun noted that his administration appreciates that some of the abandoned road projects by his predecessor were not embarked upon using the money of any individual, but the commonwealth of every citizen of the state.

He added that the road which was identified as a very critical road in the local government was quickly embarked upon by his administration, said he would not stop until all road networks in the state are motorable.

Speaking at the Palace of Ajalaiye of Iligun, Oba Ademola Olusanu when he met with traditional rulers from Ijebu North East Local Government Area, the governor said no development can take place in a chaotic society, therefore peace should be sought after at all times.

“We cannot be pushing for economic development when there is no peace. You are the natural rulers and people listen to you when you speak to them. Please continue to maintain peace in your domains”, the governor pleaded.

Abiodun said the Atan-Eruwon road had to be redesigned and reconstructed because it was not properly constructed by the past administration.

While noting that government could not attend to all deplorable roads in the council area, the governor however assured that the most important road would be attended to while palliative would be done in areas affected by flooding and erosion at Ilese.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers, the Elese of Ilese, Oba Oluremi Obayomi, pleaded with the governor to give the local government priority in terms of infrastructure as the food basket of the State.

Oba Abayomi said the development of the area is affected by the lack of a good road network, adding that some communities are riverine areas, saying there is a need for a bridge to cross river Osun due to incessant mishaps in the river.

He assured of total support to the governor and other candidates of the party, calling on the governor to empower other candidates in order for them to carry out effective campaigns in their areas.

Speaking at the campaign ground at Atan, Governor Abiodun stressed the need to entrench people-oriented administration, saying the party’s presidential candidate remains the best choice for the people.