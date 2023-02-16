Ogun PDP crisis: I’m still in gov race – Segun Sowunmi

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun state, Segun Sowunmi, said he is still in the state governorship race.

Sowunmi made this assertion in Abeokuta on Wednesday during a day workshop for ward party mobilisers and collation agents from the 20 local government area of the state ahead of the general election

He said he had instituted a case at the Supreme Court with the expression of optimism that he would emerge victorious as the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

The PDP chieftain tasked party faithful on unity of purpose, urging them to ensure an overwhelming victory for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar in the oncoming election.

He however, charged party members to go back to the wards and mobilise votes for the party.

Sowunmi also warned them against any form of manipulation during the election, just as he commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reforms in the electoral processes in the country.