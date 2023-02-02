By James Ogunnaike

FORMER Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday, dared the leadership of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, by leading the governorship campaign rally of the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Biyi Otegbeye.

Amosun, who represents Ogun Central Senatorial District, vowed to work against the emergence of his erstwhile friend, Dapo Abiodun, who is seeking re-election into the office for a second term.

The former governor, who arrived at the Ake Palace ground, the venue of the political rally, at 1.48 pm, was received amidst a rousing welcome by supporters of the party.

Addressing ADC supporters, Amosun said though he remains a member of the APC, he has decided to pitch his tent with the ADC, because Ogun West senatorial district, where the party’s governorship candidate hails from, has never produced a governor of the state in the 47 years of the creation of the state.

He said: “They have always said that the Yewa people don’t have someone competent to be governor, that they are poor, that they can never be the governor of the state but I have always said that this is sheer hypocrisy because this Ogun West is home to the Anisulowos, the Odebiyis, Dadas, Oyagbolas and many eminent Nigerians, so for the sake of equity and fairness, I have decided to go with Biyi Otegbeye, a very successful lawyer and guru in insurance, who has all it takes to continue to develop the state on the path of greatness.”

Biyi Otegbeye, the ADC governorship candidate, in his remarks, vowed to pursue programmes and policies that would make the state continue on the path of greatness and economic prosperity.