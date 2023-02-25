Oborevwori

•Says PDP candidate will not fail Deltans

By Festus Ahon

IMMEDIATE past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, says the State PDP gubernatorial candidate for the March 11 election , Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has the capacity to govern Delta.

Speaking at the palace of the Odiologbo of Owhe Kingdom in Otor-Owhe, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, where Oborevwori went to seek for royal blessing from Isoko Traditional Rulers, Uduaghan described Oborevwori as a very humble person.

Saying that Deltans would not regret making Chief Oborevwori as their next Governor, he said: Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is well known in the state for his humility. He has wonderful crisis management skills. He worked with me as Special Adviser on Security and he made sure the state was safe for investors.

“He is a man of the people and he can interact with anybody. Power belongs to God and there is no transition that is always easy and Rt Hon Oborevwori has had his fair share. People will blackmail you and carry so many rumours here and there about you.

“Our governorship candidate has passed the heat, he has paid his dues and now ready to face the task of piloting the affairs of the state as governor. I trust him, he will not fail Deltans and I will not be here if I do not trust him.

“He has the capacity and well prepared to lead the state. I want to assure our respected royal fathers that he is the best Governorship Candidate to rule our dear state. I am standing on behalf of all well meaning Deltans.

“I am bold to say that he is the right man for the job. I want to appeal to you to tell your subjects in your various kingdoms to vote him and all other PDP candidates”.

In his remarks, Oborevwori said: “I want to be governor for all Deltans and Isoko nation will not be left out. I am a pan-Deltan and a unifer. I am coming to do more for Deltans from where our governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of PDP, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa will stop on May 29th, 2023.”

The PDP camdidate who also met with members of the Delta Ijaw Traditional Forum, said; “Please, vote for me, vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi because that is the ticket that will rescue the nation. Our people should vote for all candidates of the PDP”.