Oborevwori Chair DESOPADEC Skills Academy Matriculation ceremony

…tasks Delta youths on achieving their dreams

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, urged youths of the State to work hard towards achieving their dreams.

Oborevwori who gave the advice at the matriculation ceremony of the 4th Stream of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC Skills Academy held at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI Conference Centre Effurun, said they were “living in the most advanced moments of the world today, where technology, exceptional and quality skills are dictating the pace of progress of individuals and nation.

“Today, you have been given the platform and opportunity by the DESOPADEC Skills Academy to acquire relevant skills and knowledge to re-invent yourself and change the world with your skills and knowledge, because the world is yours to conquer. So, touch your dreams.

“I want to therefore specially congratulate you for being selected from the thousands of youths who applied for this programme. I must add that you all are highly privileged to be admitted into the DESOPADEC Skills Academy.

“You must be reminded that this is a privilege and not a right. Therefore, as you begin this noble journey of acquiring new skill set, you must be focused and determined to prove yourself in your studies, both in theories and praticals to justify your admission into this prestigious Skills Academy”.

Oborevwori who Chairman the Matriculation ceremony, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa places high premium on skills acquisition programmes as exemplified at the state level by programmes such as; “YAGEP, GEST among others”.

Speaking further, he thanked DESOPADEC management for the setting up the Skills Academy, saying; “without second-guessing, DESOPADEC management mission with this programme is to complement what Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is doing at the state level, which is to empower our youths with cutting edge skills and create opportunities for serial entrepreneurs across board”.