Oborevwori celebrates Esiso

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly and PDP gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Saturday, described State Chairman of the party, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso as a charismatic leader.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu to felicitate with Olorogun Kingsley Esiso on his birthday anniversary, said; “today, I join others in felicitating with the Chairman of our great party, the PDP, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso on his birthday.

“I must say that you have devoted a greater part of your robust energy on consolidating on the gains of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta State by taking the party to enviable heights with your uncommon wisdom and rare leadership qualities and we are proud of you.

“As you celebrate this milestone today, my prayer is that Almighty God will continue to bless you with sound health and divine Wisdom. Wishing you a happy birthday and many happy returns my brother and wonderful friend. Congratulations”.