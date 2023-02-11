Obi’s rally causing massive traffic jam in Lagos – Onanuga

Newspaper Chief Executive and Director, Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga has said the ongoing rally by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi in Lagos is causing massive traffic jam.

Onanuga said Obi’s decision to do a road walk rather than head to the Tafa Balewa Square (TBS) venue of his presidential rally on the Island is causing discomfort to motorists and commuters on the ever busy Lekki-Epe expressway.

He revealed this on Saturday via his Twitter handle, @aonanuga1956.